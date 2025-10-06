'A painful message': Miami Beach residents slam state's removal of Ocean Drive pride crosswalk

Miami Beach residents woke up Monday morning to see the colorful LGBTQ+ pride crosswalk on iconic Ocean Drive muted with black paint after it had been covered up by state officials.

The city was not informed by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) before workers arrived — according to Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez — following an announcement Friday that it had lost its appeal to save the crosswalk .

The state has erased multiple street murals across South Florida in the past month with the claim that they were a road safety risk.

Courtesy Ana Besu Ana Besu, a Miami resident, said the removal of Ocean Drive's rainbow crosswalk was "ridiculous and disgusting."

Local residents and drag performers gathered Sunday around the street art, on the intersection of Ocean Drive and 12th Street, as FDOT workers began dismantling it around 6 p.m. The protesters chanted and held signs stating “Forever Proud,” the name of the initial protest held in late August as the city began facing pressure to scrub it or risk losing state funding.

Ana Besu, 63, a Miami resident who visits Ocean Drive often, told WLRN the removal was “ridiculous and disgusting” and that the state “should be concentrating on other issues that are more important to our community such as the cost of living [and] homelessness.”

Andrew Becerra, a 44 year-old Overtown resident, said the mural meant more to visitors than just the artwork displayed.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community… these colors were never just paint,” Becerra told WLRN. “They represented visibility, acceptance and a reminder that our city values every resident. Covering them sends a painful message that inclusion is optional or temporary.”

Commissioner Fernandez told WLRN that he is looking for alternatives to continue representing the city’s LGBTQ+ community, including a proposal in the city commission to rename the intersection of 12th Street and Ocean Drive “Pride Street” and continuing to display flags at the intersection.

He added that Miami Beach officials kept the mural’s bricks in the city’s possession with the goal of repurposing them into another community symbol.

1 of 2 — IMG_6572B.jpg The LGBTQ+ 'rainbow crosswalk' on Miami Beach's iconic Ocean Drive seen in August of 2025, before Florida Department of Transportation officials removed it due to a new state mandate against street art. Matheus Sanchez / WLRN 2 of 2 — IMG_8076.jpg Officials from the Florida Department of Transportation covered up the rainbow LGBTQ+ pride crosswalk on Miami Beach's iconic Ocean Drive on Oct. 5, 2025, after the city lost its appeal over a new mandate against street art. Matheus Sanchez / WLRN

“This is a moment in history that has to be documented so that future generations don’t relive this,” said Fernandez. “We will overcome this moment in time where people are being silenced, when people are being erased."

Other activists say they are looking to channel the feelings of those hurt by the crosswalk’s removal into further civic engagement across South Florida.