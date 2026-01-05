Flamingo vs. Mockingbird: Is it bye-bye birdie for Florida’s state bird?

Florida's state bird has been the Northern Mockingbird for nearly 100 years.

"It's been three years I've been trying to change the state bird," said Republican Rep. Jim Mooney of Islamorada, the sponsor of a bill to change it.

It's been a long-running (or long-flying) controversy. The Northern Mockingbird is the state bird of four other states.

"So it's time for Florida to have a new state bird," he said.

Florida Lotterty The Florida Lottery logo. Notice the flamingo!

His pitch: the American flamingo.

Mooney points out how they're visually represented across Florida — including on the lottery ticket — and said they represent important milestones in environmental restoration efforts of their habitat, like the Everglades.

Kat Tran / Fresh Take Florida A scrub jay perches on a palm tree branch in Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

His legislation, HB 11, would also designate the Florida scrub-jay as the state songbird.

It's Florida's only endemic bird species, meaning it can only be found in the state: "The scrub-jay is clearly the only true songbird," Mooney said.

The bill has already passed one of its two assigned committees. The Senate version of the bill, SB 150, has passed one of three.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

