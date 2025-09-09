© 2025 WLRN
Delray Beach says LGBTQ+ crosswalk 'unilaterally' removed by state transportation officials

WLRN Public Media | By Sergio R. Bustos,
Wilkine Brutus
Published September 9, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 9, 2025. This photo was taken after FDOT's actions.
Courtesy
/
city of Delray Beach
Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 9, 2025. This photo was taken after FDOT's actions.

Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk early Tuesday morning.

City officials said FDOT gave the city only 12 hours notice before painting over the crosswalk.

"This immediate action by FDOT did not allow the city commission the opportunity to review the order as an elected government body and decide how to move forward," Delray Beach city officials said in a statement.

READ MORE: 'Wasteful, hateful': South Florida residents oppose rainbow crosswalks crackdown, poll shows

"By acting outside of its process, FDOT disregarded the City’s good-faith efforts to follow established procedures," they said. "While FDOT’s action cannot be undone, Delray Beach remains steadfast in its commitment to unity, respect, and the fundamental human rights that belong to every member of our community."

Previously, the city of Delray Beach was given a deadline of Sept. 2 to comply — or face forced removal by Florida transportation officials, as well as possible fines and withholding of state funds. The deadline had been extended after the city appealed to FDOT.

Delray had been defiant, arguing the street art honors its local LGBTQ community — and insisted it did not pose a threat, and was installed with safety already in mind.

Following an edict from the U.S. Transportation Department, FDOT said the agency has a duty "to ensure the safety and consistency of public roadways and transportation systems."

"That means ensuring our roadways are not utilized for social, political, or ideological interests," it said.

Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. This photo was taken before FDOTs' action.
Courtesy
/
city of Delray Beach
Delray Beach officials said the Florida Department of Transportation "unilaterally" removed the city's LGBTQ rainbow crosswalk on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. This photo was taken before FDOTs' action.
Sergio R. Bustos
Sergio Bustos is WLRN's Vice President for News. He's been an editor at the Miami Herald and POLITICO Florida. Most recently, Bustos was Enterprise/Politics Editor for the USA Today Network-Florida’s 18 newsrooms. Reach him at sbustos@wlrnnews.org
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
