Dolphin Mall to host annual job fair on Tuesday

Dolphin Mall is gearing up for the holiday season by hosting its annual Job Fair on Tuesday. The event, which is free and open to the public, will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hiring retailers, restaurants, and entertainment venues throughout the mall will be accepting applications for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

Instead of a traditional central fair location, participating merchants will set up tables directly outside their storefronts to connect with prospective employees.

“This event provides a unique opportunity for individuals to explore employment options and connect with a wide range of businesses,” said Madelyn Bello, Marketing Sponsorship Director for Dolphin Mall. “Our goal is to facilitate connections between job seekers and potential employers, especially as we gear up for the holiday season.”

The job fair is for individuals looking to secure immediate employment or a seasonal position at one of Miami-Dade County's largest outlet shopping centers. Dolphin Mall is home to over 240 stores, blending retail, dining, and entertainment concepts.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the mall during the extended event hours, as appointments are not necessary. Job seekers will be able to submit applications and receive detailed information on available roles directly from company representatives.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Dolphin Mall Job Fair

WHEN: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St, Miami, FL 33172 (Merchants located mall-wide)

COST: Free for all job seekers.

For an up-to-date list of all participating retailers and more information, job seekers can visit the official Dolphin Mall website at https://shopdolphinmall.com.