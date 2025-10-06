South Florida under advisory for King Tides

South Florida’s east coast is under a Coastal Flood Advisory this week because of King Tides.

The National Weather Service says coastal areas are also under a moderate flood warning through at least Oct. 8 — when the tides are expected to peak.

High rain chances this week might also contribute to the flooding.

During King Tides it is important to avoid contact with standing water – do not drive through flooded areas.

READ MORE: Why Are Some King Tides Worse Than Others? New UF Study Says Sun Spots Are To Blame

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.