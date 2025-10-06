© 2025 WLRN
South Florida under advisory for King Tides

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published October 6, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT
A for sale sign sticks out from a flooded street near a water pump, across from a house.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
A for sale sign sticks out from a flooded street near a temporary pump at Little River Pocket Park on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Miami, Fla. Monday was the highest king tide of the year for South Florida, flooding streets, driveways and parks.

South Florida’s east coast is under a Coastal Flood Advisory this week because of King Tides.

The National Weather Service says coastal areas are also under a moderate flood warning through at least Oct. 8 — when the tides are expected to peak.

High rain chances this week might also contribute to the flooding.

During King Tides it is important to avoid contact with standing water – do not drive through flooded areas.

READ MORE: Why Are Some King Tides Worse Than Others? New UF Study Says Sun Spots Are To Blame

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
