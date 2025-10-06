Red Cross South Florida names flood survivor as Regional Director of Development

The American Red Cross South Florida Region has named Ellen Vaughan, as its new Regional Director of Development, effective Monday. She brings a deeply personal connection to the role, having been a recipient of Red Cross aid during a childhood disaster.

In her new capacity, Vaughan will lead the team of Regional Philanthropy Officers across South Florida, directing individual fundraising efforts, ensuring strategic goals are met, and deepening donor engagement in support of the Red Cross mission.

Vaughan's relationship with the organization dates back to 1982 when American Red Cross officials helped her family following a devastating flood in Essex, Connecticut.

"They helped stabilize the chaos when our world had turned upside down,” said Vaughan, who was a child at the time.

Vaughan is no stranger to the non-profit sector. She has held senior leadership roles, including Chief Development Officer at the Center for Family Services and Director of Philanthropy at the Palm Beach County Food Bank, where she was credited with securing transformational gifts and leading record-breaking campaigns.

Vaughan holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and French from Florida Atlantic University, completed studies at Cambridge University in England, and earned certification from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. She is also actively involved in community service, currently serving as Vice President of the Planned Giving Council of Palm Beach County.

