City of Miami District 5 announces expanded early voting sites
City of Miami District 5 announced Monday an expansion of early voting locations ahead of the Nov. 4 election.
District 5, which is represented by City Commission Chairwoman Christine King, includes Liberty City, Little Haiti, Model City, Overtown, Wynwood/Edgewater, and the Upper East Side.
The district says early voting will occur from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2.
Here are the early voting locations:
- Carrie P. Meek Senior and Cultural Center, 1300 NW 50th Street, Miami, FL 33142
- Legion Memorial Park Community Center, 6447 NE 7th Avenue, Miami, FL 33138
- Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128