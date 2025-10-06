© 2025 WLRN
City of Miami District 5 announces expanded early voting sites

WLRN Public Media | By Anthony Cruz
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT
People walk past a Vote sign on the first day of early voting in the general election, Oct. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
City of Miami District 5 announced Monday an expansion of early voting locations ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

District 5, which is represented by City Commission Chairwoman Christine King, includes Liberty City, Little Haiti, Model City, Overtown, Wynwood/Edgewater, and the Upper East Side.

The district says early voting will occur from Oct. 25 to Nov. 2.

Here are the early voting locations:

  • Carrie P. Meek Senior and Cultural Center, 1300 NW 50th Street, Miami, FL 33142
  • Legion Memorial Park Community Center, 6447 NE 7th Avenue, Miami, FL 33138
  • Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128
