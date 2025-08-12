New app allows you to plan public transportation commute across three South Florida counties

The Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization financed the development of a mobile app that allows you to now plan your public transportation commute across three South Florida counties.

The app is called SoFloGo, and it aims to streamline user interaction with the local transit systems in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties. This also includes Tri-Rail.

The SoFloGo app features real-time bus and train tracking, mobile ticketing and step-by-step directions.

The launch of the app comes as Tri-Rail faces possible closure by 2027 if it fails to emerge from a funding shortfall after Florida lawmakers slashed contributions.

