© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Miami-Dade police detective shot in the head after Liberty City car chase

WLRN 91.3 FM | By The Associated Press
Published August 16, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
MDCDetectiveShot.jpeg
Alie Skowronski (askowronski@miamiherald.com)
/
The Miami Herald
Police officers and other officials stand outside the Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade police officer what shot on Monday, August 15, 2022.

A Miami-Dade police officer was critically wounded and an armed robbery suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire during a car chase Monday night, authorities said.

The suspect smashed his vehicle into a police cruiser and another car while trying to flee following a reported armed robbery near the Liberty City neighborhood, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

"An altercation ensued and shots were fired resulting in both the officer and subject shot," the statement said.

The suspect died at the scene. The officer was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

An unknown number of occupants from the car that was struck were hospitalized in stable condition, the police statement said.

No other information was immediately available.

TV news footage showed a line of police cars outside the Ryder Trauma Center, where the officer was being treated.

Tags

Local News newsmiami dade policeLiberty CitycrimeGun Violence
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content
Guns for sale at a gun show in Naples, Fla.
  1. Town hall addresses series of shootings in South Miami-Dade County
  2. With new federal funding, scientists rebuild the field of gun violence research
  3. The 'Gun Dude' and a Supreme Court case that changed who can own firearms in the U.S.