'Pillar of the community': South Florida honors the legacy of Dolphins exec Jason Jenkins

Friends and family members of Jason Jenkins, an ambassador for the Miami Dolphins and a South Florida community trailblazer, gathered Monday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium to pay tribute to his legacy. Jenkins, 47, died of a blood clot on Aug. 27.

A fixture in the press box before becoming omnipresent across the Miami metropolitan area, Jenkins started with the Dolphins as the team’s director of media relations in 2009, and he became senior vice president of communications and community affairs in 2015. His time in the organization spanned seven coaches, three general managers and 11 starting quarterbacks.

In his latest role as senior vice president of communications and community affairs, Jenkins transcended the typical duties of an NFL spokesman, transforming into a pillar of the community — overseeing the Dolphins’ charitable foundations and youth programs and serving as a board member for United Way Miami, YWCA South Florida, the Anti-Defamation League of Florida, the Urban League of Broward County and the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

