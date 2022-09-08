Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez

Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office.

“When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new commissioner,” DeSantis said Wednesday at a press conference in Sweetwater, where he announced a proposal for 50% toll rebates for frequent payers. “We’ll probably have a decision in the not too distant future.”

The DeSantis inner circle is seeking a replacement for Martinez, a Republican charged on Aug. 30 with two felony counts tied to $15,000 in payments that prosecutors say he received from a business owner allegedly for legislation the District 11 commissioner proposed but never advanced.

