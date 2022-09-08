© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Gov. DeSantis hints at possible removal of Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Douglas Hanks
Published September 8, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Joe Martinez Arrest
Pedro Portal
/
Miami Herald
Police officers escort Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez, into the Miami-Dade Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Doral

Gov. Ron DeSantis said his administration has received a growing list of potential replacements for Joe Martinez, a Miami-Dade commissioner arrested on corruption charges, and expects to announce a decision soon on suspending him from office.

“When you have a situation like that, there is going to be a new commissioner,” DeSantis said Wednesday at a press conference in Sweetwater, where he announced a proposal for 50% toll rebates for frequent payers. “We’ll probably have a decision in the not too distant future.”

The DeSantis inner circle is seeking a replacement for Martinez, a Republican charged on Aug. 30 with two felony counts tied to $15,000 in payments that prosecutors say he received from a business owner allegedly for legislation the District 11 commissioner proposed but never advanced.

Read more from our news partner at the Miami Herald.

Tags

Local News newsGov. Ron DeSantisMiami-Dade County CommissionJoe Martinezcorruption
Douglas Hanks
See stories by Douglas Hanks
Related Content
Joe Martinez Mugshot
  1. Miami-Dade commissioner charged in corruption case
  2. A new sheriff will soon be elected in Miami-Dade County, but how much power will they have?
  3. How The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office Has Used A Shadowy Charity Fund In Criminal Cases