Broward School Board to vote on legal bills of suspended members

Broward School Board members will be asked Tuesday to stop paying the legal fees for former board members who fought to keep a scathing grand jury report secret.

The request, from Chairman Torey Alston, comes after the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported this past weekend that Ann Murray and Donna Korn had racked up grand jury-related legal bills of $120,000 over the past 16 months.

“These Suspended Officers sought to expunge portions of the Grand Jury Report. The School Board provided payment for the legal representation in these actions,” the agenda item said. “The School Board has the discretion to cease payment of legal services for the representation of the Suspended Officers.”

