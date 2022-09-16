Miami lawyer nominated for U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida

Pres. Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will nominate Miami lawyer Markenzy Lapointe to serve as U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida.

If confirmed, he would be the first Haitian-Americn to hold the powerful post, according to the Miami Herald.

Lapointe has been a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP in Miami since 2017, after working as a partner at Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP in Miami, according to a White House announcement.

Before that, he was an assistant U.S. attorney and a law clerk for then-Florida Supreme Court Justice Harry Lee Anstead.

Lapointe, a Marine Corps veteran, received bachelor’s and law degrees from Florida State University. The nomination is subject to U.S. Senate confirmation.

Lapointe was among two other individuals who were nominated to serve as U.S. Attorneys. The Whitehouse said, they were chosen for their "devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials."

