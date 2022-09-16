© 2022 WLRN
Local News

Miami lawyer nominated for U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida

WLRN 91.3 FM | By New Service of Florida
Published September 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
Markenzy Lapointe.jpeg
The Miami Herald
Markenzy Lapointe has been nominated by the White House to serve as U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida. The Miami lawyer would be the first Haitian-American to hold the powerful post.

Pres. Joe Biden announced Thursday that he will nominate Miami lawyer Markenzy Lapointe to serve as U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida.

If confirmed, he would be the first Haitian-Americn to hold the powerful post, according to the Miami Herald.

Lapointe has been a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP in Miami since 2017, after working as a partner at Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP in Miami, according to a White House announcement.

Before that, he was an assistant U.S. attorney and a law clerk for then-Florida Supreme Court Justice Harry Lee Anstead.

Lapointe, a Marine Corps veteran, received bachelor’s and law degrees from Florida State University. The nomination is subject to U.S. Senate confirmation.

His nomination will go before the U.S. Senate for confirmation. 

Lapointe was among two other individuals who were nominated to serve as U.S. Attorneys. The Whitehouse said, they were chosen for their "devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials."

Local News NewsMiamilawBiden Administrationcriminal justicejustice
New Service of Florida
