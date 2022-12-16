Keys deputies playing Grinch issue onions to speeders

Drivers on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway who hit the gas pedal a little too hard in certain school zones — watch out. You might get pulled over by the Grinch!

For the past 20 years, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office has sent out deputies dressed as the fictional Doctor Seuss character to enforce speed limits in selected school zones during the holidays.

Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau A Maryland motorist, left, accepts an onion instead of a traffic citation from Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Colonel Lou Caputo, right, costumed as the Grinch, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Marathon, Fla.

Colonel Lou Caputo, of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, donned the Grinch costume this week and stood side-by-side with other officers as they aimed a radar speed detector at cars traveling by a local elementary school.

“It’s about education, awareness that our school zones are still operating, even though it’s the holiday season,” Caputo said. “We want people to be aware of that, and we want them to slow down.”

Caputo said it's a friendlier but memorable way to remind drivers to obey the speed limit in school zones.

Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and odorous onions presented by the Grinch. Those speeding beyond that will likely get a costly ticket.

“It catches them off guard," Caputo said. “But when I give them a clear choice of a citation, or the onion, they will take the onion,” he said. “And I’ve had them eat the onion, right in front of me.”

