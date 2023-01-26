Three South Florida nursing schools targeted in fake diploma investigation

A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials said Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses.

The three South Florida nursing schools targeted in the investigation issued more than 7,600 fake nursing diplomas, prosecutors alleged. One of them was the Palm Beach School of Nursing on Military Trail north of Okeechobee Boulevard. The others were Siena College and Sacred Heart International Institute, both in Broward County.

