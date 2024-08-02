Marta Campabadal Graus & Maria Ramirez Uribe | Politifact
Politifact FL: Joe Biden lifted sanctions on Venezuela. Is he to blame for the country’s disputed elections?Venezuelan electoral authorities declared President Nicolás Maduro winner of the 2024 presidential election held July 28. The opposition candidate, the U.S. and international leaders are questioning the results. Some Republican senators are blaming the election outcome on the Biden administration’s lifting of sanctions.