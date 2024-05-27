Matthew Cupelli | WUFT
'He has been chosen': Florida politicians say divine intervention saved Trump as Republicans heighten religious rhetoricThe near assassination of Donald Trump has marked a shift in his campaigning tactics. The former president embraced his spiritual narrative, saying “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening” in a Truth Social post.
The University of Florida on Saturday banned a student from its property for three years who the Justice Department accused of being involved in a multi-million dollar scheme to divert biomedical samples of dangerous drugs and toxins from a campus laboratory to China.