Max Chesnes | Tampa Bay Times
Person Page
The state transportation department left $320 million on the table, saying it wouldn’t support the “continued politicization of our roadways.”
The deaths account for one third of the total in the state so far this year.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it’s considering returning Florida manatees to the endangered species list. The move comes after more than 2,600 manatees died in the past three years. More than half those deaths were blamed on starvation after seagrass wilted in the Indian River lagoon.
Tampa-based Fortune 500 fertilizer company Mosaic last month hosted and paid nearly $25,000 for a fundraising event for the state lawmaker who sponsored the controversial “radioactive roads” bill recently approved by the Florida Legislature.
It’s proof that the plume of dirty water flowed from the former phosphate plant and out into the Gulf of Mexico, the study’s authors say.
Researchers call it ‘sea sawdust,’ and it has a friendly relationship with the organism that causes red tide.
The critically endangered species is targeting a nutritious fish to stay healthy, according to new research.