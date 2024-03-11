Mike Schneider | The Associated Press
The state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida are raking in millions of dollars from online sports betting, thanks to a compact that gave the tribe exclusive rights to run sports wagers and casino gambling on its reservations.
Disney has released a study showing its economic impact in Florida at $40.3 billion, directly and indirectly through its supply chain and employee spending.
Disney attorneys want to question a previous administrator of the Walt Disney World governing district as part of its defense against a lawsuit brought by a board made up of appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Disney is asking a state judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a governing board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney World.
Before allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis took over, Disney World’s governing district reached an agreement in February with the company to prohibit a long list of businesses from ever being operated on its property.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees are trying to reshape Disney World’s governing body with proposals to eliminate a planning board and prohibit mask mandates.
There’s a new salvo in the fight to control Disney World. Allies appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to take over the resort’s governing board are proposing a resolution to expand their authority weeks after their predecessors stripped it.
A prohibition against puberty blocking hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors in Florida was tightened further.
Facing blowback, the director of Florida’s high school sports governing body is backing away from using an eligibility form that requires female athletes to disclose their menstrual history.
UPDATE: As Brazil reels from mobs of rioters swarming its seats of power, its former leader Jair Bolsonaro has decamped to a Florida resort. Some blame him for the attack, but here droves of supporters flock to cheer on their ousted president. (Updated at 6 p.m. on Jan. 9)
Airplanes flying into Orlando International Airport were encouraged to top off at airports they were coming from after recent bad weather prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel.
Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s on Florida's East Coast.