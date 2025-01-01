A true Miami native and a proud alumnus of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Mj Smith is a seasoned veteran of the radio industry with over two decades of experience. His remarkable career is decorated with multiple awards and community recognitions, reflecting his significant impact on and off the airwaves.

Before bringing his talents to the WLRN team, Mj made considerable strides in the community through his work at AM 1490 WMBM, where his dedication and influence earned him an induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.

While radio has long been Mj's primary passion, his creative pursuits extend far beyond the microphone. He's also an accomplished author, actor and voice-over artist. When not gracing South Florida's airwaves, Mj enjoys traveling and spending quality time with his family. Giving back to the community remains a cornerstone of his life; he dedicates his time to volunteering for the Orange Bowl Committee's Back To School initiatives and helping to feed the homeless during the holidays.

In a previous life, Mj's aspirations included becoming a lawyer and a permanent game show contestant, always with an eye on that millionaire dream.

