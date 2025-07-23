Molly Duerig | Central Florida Public Media
Person Page
-
Millions of dollars for 'cleaner technology' shouldn't go to electric vehicles, says Florida proposalFlorida has $41 million left from a fund to "replace diesel emission sources with cleaner technology" — but doesn't want to spend it on electric vehicles.
-
Environmental groups recently filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for stalling the adoption of rules establishing new and revised water quality criteria in Florida.
-
Bear Warriors United filed a lawsuit Friday against the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission over bear hunt rules commissioners approved earlier this week.
-
Engineers hope the new, autonomous lake monitoring technology they're developing will help keep Central Florida lakes clean — starting with the home of a historic open-water swim.
-
Studies show the populations of most North American shorebirds are declining. But the American oystercatcher found along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts is a success story.
-
So far in 2025, 477 manatees have died in Florida: more than in either 2024 or 2023, according to state data.
-
-
Despite some bad environmental outcomes from this year's legislative session, advocates say, lawmakers still gave Floridians some things to celebrate.
-
American oystercatchers at-large are making gains. But in Florida, the state-threatened shorebird is struggling to hold onto habitat.
-
The agency's announced changes will offer water utilities more flexibility to comply with regulations, but could come at a cost to public and environmental health.
-
Some recent studies found fluoride exposure is associated with cognitive impacts in children, but the research isn’t conclusive. Still, many Central Floridians say there’s enough evidence to warrant concern.
-
The downtick is expected: the peak of perinatal mortality normally coincides with calving season in late spring/summer, per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.