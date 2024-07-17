Fact-checking RNC claims on crime. And, Eric Garner's legacy lives on, 10 years later

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

The Republican National Convention's "Make America Safe Again" night was marked by violent rhetoric and attacks on undocumented immigrants. Speakers said crime is increasing, criticized Biden's record on crime and immigration, and falsely claimed Democrats want to allow unauthorized migrants to vote. Nearly every speaker linked the fentanyl crisis to U.S. immigration and border policies. On Up First today, NPR’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, who covers immigration, and Meg Anderson, who covers criminal justice, break down these claims:

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Former President Donald Trump makes a surprise appearance at the Day 2 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, days after an assassination attempt.

🎧 While it is true that under President Biden, the southern border saw a record high amount of people crossing into the U.S. without authorization, the number has greatly decreased since January, Martínez-Beltrán reports. He reports that studies also show migrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens.

into the U.S. without authorization, the number has greatly decreased since January, Martínez-Beltrán reports. He reports that studies also show migrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens. 🎧 Several speakers pressed for harsher prosecutions and consequences for crimes and criticized calls from the left to “defund the police.” Anderson reports that while crime rose during the pandemic, recent FBI data shows violent crime is declining nationwide. Ernesto Lopez, a researcher at the Council on Criminal Justice, tells her people should be cautious about trying to pin rising or falling crime rates on one political party. Insha Rahman of the Vera Institute for Justice tells Anderson that while the fear of crime is real, there’s a difference between perceptions of crime and safety and actual crime rates.

🎧 Several speakers pressed for harsher prosecutions and consequences for crimes and criticized calls from the left to "defund the police." Anderson reports that while crime rose during the pandemic, recent FBI data shows violent crime is declining nationwide. Ernesto Lopez, a researcher at the Council on Criminal Justice, tells her people should be cautious about trying to pin rising or falling crime rates on one political party. Insha Rahman of the Vera Institute for Justice tells Anderson that while the fear of crime is real, there's a difference between perceptions of crime and safety and actual crime rates.

➡️ In addition to addressing crime and safety, women close to former President Donald Trump gave emotional speeches last night aimed at humanizing him. Their narrative was meant to counter criticism of his treatment of women and combative persona.

last night aimed at humanizing him. Their narrative was meant to counter criticism of his treatment of women and combative persona. ➡️ For the latest updates from the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee, check out NPR's live blog.



U.S. officials learned of an Iranian plot to kill Trump weeks before his attempted assassination in Butler, Pa., prompting the Secret Service to boost Trump's protection, a national security official tells NPR. Intelligence agencies have found no connection between the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, and any foreign or domestic accomplices or co-conspirators. This morning, Iran’s UN mission called the accusation “unsubstantiated and malicious.” Iranian threats against Trump officials date back to the U.S. assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

A group of Democratic lawmakers has drafted a letter asking the Democratic National Committee to halt plans to hold a virtual roll call vote to decide on Biden’s nomination before the party’s convention in August. Lawmakers called it a “terrible idea” that would sap party morale. The letter is the latest sign of how discontent with Biden is still bubbling under the surface of the Democratic party.

🎧 NPR's Tamara Keith says, “normally, this is the kind of obscure party technicality that no one would pay attention to, but these aren’t normal times." Keith explains that the effort to remove Biden still faces serious obstacles, like finding a candidate who will "put their neck out" to say they want to replace him. Despite the pressure campaign, Biden has repeatedly said he's staying in the race.



Today marks 10 years since Eric Garner's death at the hands of New York City police officers. His final words, "I can’t breathe," became a rallying cry across the U.S. and globally. Garner, 43, died in July 2014 after an officer put him in a chokehold during an arrest for allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes. The incident was caught on video and shared online, making Garner a symbol in the fight against police violence and racial injustice. Despite some progress, many scholars, police reformers, and civil rights activists are disappointed with the lack of significant change.

Natalie Keyssar / Neak, a 43-year-old Ukrainian graffiti artist, mixes green paint at a workshop in Kyiv, Ukraine. His ETC graffiti crew works to camouflage cars to be sent east to the front line of the war with Russia.

Ukrainian artists working with diverse mediums are using their talents to support their country in unique ways. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, graffiti writers gathered at a regular auto body shop to work full-time camouflaging cars for the military. The Phantom Blue dance crew posts their popular K-pop dance covers online, where their supporters can donate money to the country’s military via a crowdfunding platform link. Musicians perform to raise the morale of fighters from the front line and in military hospitals.

📷 See photos of these artists at work and read about how they are helping Ukraine.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale wraps up today, promising shoppers its lowest prices so far this year. But are the deals worth it? If you are planning to open your wallets, you may want to do some research first. Here are four things to remember before you click "Add to Cart":

🛍️ Websites like Camelcamelcamel can help you compare how a product’s price has changed over time. Some items, like furniture and kitchen appliances, may be cheaper at other times of the year.

has changed over time. Some items, like furniture and kitchen appliances, may be cheaper at other times of the year. 🛍️ Watch out for lightning deals — special offers that only last for a limited time. Track the price of items you are interested in by adding Prime Day items to the “Save for later” section of your cart. If the price remains high, don’t forget to check the product's page for coupons.

special offers that only last for a limited time. Track the price of items you are interested in by adding Prime Day items to the “Save for later” section of your cart. If the price remains high, don’t forget to check the product's page for coupons. 🛍️ Other retailers, such as Target and Walmart, also offer sales and promotions this month through their membership reward programs.

and promotions this month through their membership reward programs. 🛍️ Don’t feel pressured to make a purchase. More sales are right around the corner. Amazon tends to repeat deals around Black Friday, especially for its own products.



David Richard/AP / FR25496 AP / FR25496 AP Former NFL player Terrell Davis said Monday, July 15, 2024, he was “humiliated" after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend. Here, Davis delivers his speech during induction ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio.

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says he was wrongfully handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight over the weekend after lightly tapping an attendant’s arm for help. Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville, who has been presiding over the federal racketeering trial of rapper Young Thug and others, has been removed from the case. Multiple complaints were filed against Glanville for holding “improper meetings” with a witness for the prosecution. Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of 69, according to La Salle University, his alma mater. Joe played eight seasons in the NBA himself.

