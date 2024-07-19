© 2024 WLRN
What we saw at the RNC in Milwaukee

By Grace Widyatmadja,
Keren CarriónNickolai Hammar
Published July 19, 2024 at 3:31 PM EDT
A photo of the floor of the Republican National Convention.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR
Four days, dozens of speakers and many balloons later, the 2024 Republican National Convention is officially over.

Former President Trump officially accepted the GOP's presidential nomination. Trump broke the record for the longest convention acceptance speech.

Take a look at what our photographers captured.

People watch the Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance speak during the third night of the RNC, in Milwaukee, Wisc., on July 17.
Keren Carrión/NPR /
People cheer for the Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, during the third night of the RNC, in Milwaukee, Wisc., on July 17.
Keren Carrión/NPR /
An attendee of the 2024 Republican National Convention waits to hear the official announcement of Donald Trump's running mate.
Nickolai Hammar/NPR /
JD Vance, Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate, stands at a podium during a walkthrough for the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milkwaukee, WI.
Nickolai Hammar/NPR /
Former First Lady Melania Trump greets the crowd at the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, Wisc., on July 18.
Keren Carrión/NPR /
People cheer for the Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, during the third night of the RNC, in Milwaukee, Wisc., on July 17.
Keren Carrión/NPR /
A delegate's jacket on the floor of the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR /
People gathered for the March on RNC during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 15, 2024.
Keren Carrion / NPR
Nadine Seiler holds up a "Stop Project 2025" sign during the rally for March on RNC during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR /
Merchandise being sold during the March on the RNC during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 15, 2024.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR /
A group gathers to write on a poster board set out for well wishes for Donald Trump toward the end of the Prayer Vigil for America held at Zeidler Union Square in Milwaukee on Sunday.
Nickolai Hammar/NPR /
People attend the last night of the Republican National Convention.
Keren Carrión/NPR /
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks about the attempted assasination during his party's acceptance speech at the RNC.
Keren Carrión/NPR /
A delegate from Arizona, wears a gauze on her ear in solidarity with Donald Trump on the floor of the Republican National Convention.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR /
A man records Donald Trump speaking on his phone on the final night of the Republican National Convention.
Grace Widyatmadja/NPR /
The balloon drop marks the end of the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee.
Keren Carrión/NPR /
People cheer for the Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance, during the third night of the RNC, in Milwaukee, Wisc., on July 17.
Keren Carrión/NPR /
Grace Widyatmadja
Keren Carrión
More On This Topic