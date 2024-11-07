Biden urges Americans to 'bring down the temperature'

Updated November 07, 2024 at 11:59 AM ET

President Biden said Thursday that the American people deserve “a peaceful and orderly” transition and urged Americans “no matter who you voted for to see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans.”

“Bring down the temperature,” he said.

His remarks come a day after the Trump campaign released a statement about the call between President-elect Donald Trump and President Biden. The statement from campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Biden called Trump “to congratulate him on his victory” and to extend an invitation to the White House. The Trump campaign said Trump “looks forward to the meeting, which will take place shortly.”

Trump won the presidential election Tuesday, paving his return to the White House four years after he lost to Biden in the contest. Vice President Harris, his Democratic rival, conceded the race and called to congratulate Trump.

Biden praised Harris, lauding her “inspiring campaign.”

“She gave her whole heart effort,” he said. “She and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran.”

He also said that the conduct of the election should put to bed conspiracy theories that the process was rigged.

