Unchecked extremism festers in military, experts say

Extremism and white supremacism are not new problems in the military, but concern is growing among scholars and groups that track hate that the issue may now be going unchecked in the military. Just months ago, the Trump administration did away with a program to track and combat the issue, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says is a “fake” problem.

Host Scott Tong turns to Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, who has tracked far-right movements for years.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR