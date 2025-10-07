Mother and son recount experience with conversion therapy as SCOTUS hears case on the practice

/ An exterior view of the Supreme Court on June 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

The Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday in a case about so-called conversion therapy, when a counselor tries to convince someone that they’re not gay or transgender. Major medical associations have found the practice dangerous.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Martha Conley and her son, Garrard Conley, who have firsthand experience with conversion therapy and both oppose it. Martha Conley is part of an amicus brief in favor of a Colorado law that bans the practice.

