© 2026 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With the U.S. absent, Europe leads the push to reopen he Strait of Hormuz

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 2, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT

More than 40 countries are trying to get ships moving again through the Strait of Hormuz. It’s a critical route for global oil, and prices have climbed to more than $100 a barrel. The U.S. isn’t part of the latest talks and is telling other countries to step up.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ali Velshi, host and chief data reporter for MS NOW, about the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
National Politics Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom
More On This Topic