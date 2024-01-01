Screening Events
Join WLRN for two advanced screenings of their newest documentary Never Drop The Ball, which tells the fascinating story of how black baseball players transformed the sport from a segregated pastime into a global phenomenon. Their unwavering love for the game led them to form leagues of their own and left an enduring mark in sports history. Don't miss this opportunity. Seating is limited.
7pm - Film Presentation
8pm - Q&A with Producers and Film Participants
About the Documentary
WLRN Public Television’s latest one - hour documentary Never Drop the Ball takes audiences on an extraordinary journey to show how black baseball players built a brand of baseball out of segregation into a worldwide pastime. Their unwavering love for the game led them to form leagues of their own. These Leagues showcased incredible tea ms like the Miami Giants, later known as the Indianapolis Clowns.
Their talent captivated audiences with their dynamic playstyle and teamwork in the United States and internationally. Despite the challenges of the Jim Crow era, black players' dedication to baseball and their barnstorming tours left an enduring mark on the sport's history.