About the Documentary

WLRN Public Television’s latest one - hour documentary Never Drop the Ball takes audiences on an extraordinary journey to show how black baseball players built a brand of baseball out of segregation into a worldwide pastime. Their unwavering love for the game led them to form leagues of their own. These Leagues showcased incredible tea ms like the Miami Giants, later known as the Indianapolis Clowns.

Their talent captivated audiences with their dynamic playstyle and teamwork in the United States and internationally. Despite the challenges of the Jim Crow era, black players' dedication to baseball and their barnstorming tours left an enduring mark on the sport's history.