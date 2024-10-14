South Florida debuts first professional women's soccer club

Fort Lauderdale has a new soccer team and, no, this one won't be moving to Miami anytime soon.

Fort Lauderdale United is South Florida's first professional women’s soccer club and won its first-ever home game over Brooklyn FC earlier this month.

WLRN’s Broward County Reporter Carlton Gillespie said the team is poised to take advantage of Inter Miami’s offseason to gain fans.

"Ft Lauderdale plays September to May rather than March to October like Inter Miami does. When Inter does move to Miami in 2026, Ft. Lauderdale United will be the only game in town," Gillespie said. "Couple that with the explosion of popularity in women's sports and they believe they have a good chance to gain some traction here in Broward."

Fort Lauderdale United will play home matches at a newly built 7,000-seat stadium on Nova Southeastern University’s Campus in Davie.

READ MORE: Inter Miami to open playoffs at home — and it'll be shown live in Times Square

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.