Trump administration revokes visas for nearly 20 Florida International University students

Eighteen students at Florida International University had their F-1 visa statuses abruptly revoked by the Trump administration, the Miami New Times reported.

University spokesperson Madeline Baró confirmed to the Times that the federal government revoked them between March 25 and April 10. She did not give a reason as to why.

FIU is one of dozens of universities nationwide where students have recently had their F-1 visas revoked or student status terminated by the U.S. government.

As of April 10, the federal government has stripped more than 600 students of their visas across the country. The Independent Florida Alligator reported on Thursday that four students at the University of Florida were among them.

