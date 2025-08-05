Florida gears up for bear hunt

In Florida, bear hunting has long been a controversial issue, but state wildlife officials in August could approve rules for a three-week bear hunt in December that would have “a more structured format” than a hunt held a decade ago.

"We are one of the only states that is not participating in regulated bear hunting in states that have abundant bear populations," said George Warthen, who is chief conservation officer for Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"It's another tool for wildlife managers to be able to slowly manage population growth."

Opponents of bear hunting say Florida should expand the use of non-lethal options, such as bear-proof trash containers, to help keep bears from being drawn to homes and businesses.

