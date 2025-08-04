© 2025 WLRN
Heat advisory in effect for most of South Florida

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published August 4, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT

A heat advisory remains in effect for most of South Florida.

The National Weather say the feels-like temperature could reach up to 110 degrees. The advisory runs until 7 p.m. for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

For safety, it's important to limit outdoor activities, if possible, and to stay inside an air-conditioned space.

If you must be outside, it’s recommended to take constant breaks under shade and to drink lots of water.

READ MORE: Why you should 'forget that beer' when it's hot outside

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
