Why you should 'forget that beer' when it's hot outside

Above-average temperatures have been recorded across the Sunshine State — with Tampa recently reaching its hottest ever at 100 degrees.

Last Tuesday, more than 11 million people across the Southeast were under an extreme heat warning. But it's not just hot, it's humid, too.

On "The Florida Roundup," host Matthew Peddie spoke with Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Megan Borowski and physician Dr. Cheryl Holder with Florida Clinicians for Climate Action about the heat wave.

Here's what you should know:

What causes a heat wave?

Borowski said it all comes down to a dome of high pressure — coined a "heat dome."

When there's high pressure, you also have sinking air. As the air sinks, it compresses and warms. This can limit the number of showers and help keep things hot through the afternoon and evening hours.

"It's just this pesky high-pressure center that has been just sitting overhead and creating relentless and oppressive heat for us across the Southeast and especially here in Florida," Borowski said.

What can extreme heat do to make you sick?

Holder said extreme heat causes additional stress on your body. When you're outside working or moving around, you create your own internal heat.

But then you also have the external heat. And when you sweat and there's a lot of humidity, this means that you can't evaporate the fluid on your body, so you're not cooling off.

Can you acclimate to the heat?

According to Holder, you can. It takes about 10 to 14 days for your body to get used to doing moderate exercise outside.

"But you have to do it consistently and just know that you don't run around for an hour," Holder said.

She recommended shortening workouts outside and being well-hydrated. She also suggested looking at the color of your urine. If it's dark and concentrated, you probably need more fluids before going out into the heat.

Holder said you also shouldn't overdo the fluids if you're feeling sick. She also said a quart in an hour, which is around four cups, is a bit excessive.

"I'm seeing folks with these Stanley cups (tumblers and bottles), and ... that might be a little bit too much water for the average person, but pace yourself and check your urine," Holder stated.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

Holder said heat exhaustion is when you start feeling cramps. You may even feel that your heart rate is a bit pressured and you are sweating more because your body is trying to cool down.

She said this is a good first sign to stop and go inside to cool down and get fluids. That's on the early side of symptoms. You can also feel a little weak and tired.

Heat stroke, on the other hand, is a medical emergency. Holder said it's like a heart attack and that the most important thing that can be done is call 911.

"If you get to the point where you're no longer just a little faint and weak and sweating a lot, now you don't have any sweat because you've already sweated out," Holder said.

She added you could start getting a headache, some confusion, nausea and a rapid pulse. If you see a person dealing with this, make sure to call 911 first. Then move the person to a cooler place.

"If they're confused, if they're not conscious, do not give them water because they may choke," Holder said.

Why shouldn't you drink alcohol when it's hot?

But Holder said one of the most important tips to remember is to avoid alcohol.

"Forget that beer," Holder said. "I see folks — that TV commercial that shows chugging down that beer after a long day. No. Alcohol makes you pee more."

She added that too much caffeine also makes you pee more. So you want to avoid it and just drink water. She also mentioned that energy drinks have quite a bit of caffeine, so that's something to steer clear of as well.

"I'm in Miami, so the Cuban coffee, and I'm like one shot of that in the morning is sufficient, but with this kind of heat and you're out there, that should not be every hour, every afternoon," Holder said. "It really should be just in the morning, and the rest of the day it's water and you just keep your water available."

Some other heat protections include:



Wearing light-colored, loose clothing.

Having a buddy system to check on each other.

Take fluids regularly.

Stay fueled up.

Get some rest when needed.

How long will this heat last in Florida?

Thankfully, this week is anticipated to be at more normal levels in Florida. Borowski said this time of year, lower 90s or upper 80s, is considered the typical high temperature.

So, at least for now, the heat wave should be relatively over.

But as we all know about the Sunshine State, the weather can change at the drop of a hat.

Copyright 2025 WUSF 89.7