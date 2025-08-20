Everglades wildfires create hazy skies, reduce visibility in South Florida

Two wildfires in the Everglades have spread to more than 1,800 acres as of Wednesday morning. The smoke is creating hazy skies and reducing visibility on roadways in metro and coastal Broward County.

The Miami Herald reports that neither of the fires along Alligator Alley near mile marker 39 is contained yet.

At times, visibility may drop to three miles or less.

The National Weather Service is advising drivers to be careful during their morning commutes, as visibility may change suddenly across short distances.

READ MORE: Coral scientists wary amid steamy summer temperatures

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.