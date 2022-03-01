Rubio won't be at State of the Union and DeSantis won't send Florida National Guard

As President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, two of Florida’s top Republicans are making a point to publicly shun the event.

Sen. Marco Rubio announced last month that he would boycott the speech over the strict COVID-19 guidelines, while Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected a request to send members of the Florida National Guard to Washington for security support.

“Last week, the Biden administration requested the assistance of state national guards to deploy to Washington, D.C. I have rejected this request — there will be no @FLGuard sent to D.C. for Biden’s State of the Union,” DeSantis, a Republican and potential contender for the presidency in 2024, said on Twitter Monday.

