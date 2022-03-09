Broward, Palm Beach counties have new state lawmakers

Rosalind Osgood, whose decade on the Broward school board made her one of the county’s highest profile elected officials, is the newest member of the Florida Senate.

“Today is a major transition for us. Not just for me, but for us. As we continue to work to improve this community, it’s going to take all of us,” Osgood said Tuesday evening. She said she would prioritize issues related to children “as we continue to strategize to change some of the egregious things that are literally endangering our democracy.”

Also Tuesday, Palm Beach County voters elected Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds to fill a vacancy in the Florida House of Representatives.

