News

Broward, Palm Beach counties have new state lawmakers

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Anthony Man - Sun Sentinel
Published March 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST
Rosalind Osgood.jpeg
John McCall
/
South Florida Sun Sentinel
Rosalind Osgood, left, at her election night victory party, hugs former Broward County School Board member Abby Freedman after winning a state Senate seat in a March 8, 2022 special election. Osgood gave up her school board seat to run for Senate.

Rosalind Osgood, whose decade on the Broward school board made her one of the county’s highest profile elected officials, is the newest member of the Florida Senate.

“Today is a major transition for us. Not just for me, but for us. As we continue to work to improve this community, it’s going to take all of us,” Osgood said Tuesday evening. She said she would prioritize issues related to children “as we continue to strategize to change some of the egregious things that are literally endangering our democracy.”

Also Tuesday, Palm Beach County voters elected Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds to fill a vacancy in the Florida House of Representatives.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Florida Legislature Florida Senate Florida House South Florida florida lawmakers Broward County Palm Beach County
Anthony Man - Sun Sentinel
See stories by Anthony Man - Sun Sentinel
