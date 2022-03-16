Children's diapers, shoes and clothes will be tax-exempt in Florida for one year

Children’s diapers, reusable diaper inserts and clothing and shoes for kids who are 5 years old and younger, will be exempt in Florida for one year starting in July.

Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani says she’s happy the tax cut received bipartisan support, as these items are essential for all families.

“I think the reality is that no matter if you’re a Democrat, or a Republican or no political affiliation you experience the economic challenges of parenthood. Diapers are one of them. Diapers are an essential good. So the fact that the state of Florida is seeking revenue off that. It’s really a disservice to families across the state.”

Eskamani says right now this tax exemption does not apply to adult diapers, something she hopes to add on in the next session.

“As someone who was her mom’s caregiver when she had cancer I know how important and expensive adult diapers are too," she says. "So hopefully we’ll be able to carry this momentum into next session and completely eliminate what I feel is a really bad tax for consumers.”

Florida will join at least ten other states in the country that have made diapers tax-exempt items.

Copyright 2022 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.