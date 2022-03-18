© 2022 WLRN
Miami women's basketball knocks off USF 78-66 in NCAA first round

By Associated Press
Published March 18, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
South Florida guard Sydni Harvey (3) is defended by Miami guard Karla Erjavec (25) during the first half a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.
Sean Rayford/AP
/
FR171415 AP
South Florida guard Sydni Harvey (3) is defended by Miami guard Karla Erjavec (25) during the first half a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.

Karla Erjavec scored 14 points to lead a balanced Miami offense to a 78-66 win over the University of South Florida in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament.

The No. 8 seeded Hurricanes (21-12) shot 54% and all 10 players who played more than a minute scored to help Miami win its ninth game out of the last 11.

The Hurricanes scored 24 points in the first quarter and led by as much as 19 before halftime.

Ninth-seeded USF (24-9) kept hanging around, twice cutting the deficit to nine in the second half. But they couldn’t get any closer.

Elena Tsineke led South Florida with 21 points and Elisa Pinzan added 19 points for the Bulls.

Miami moves on to play the winner of sixteenth seeded Howard and the tournament's overall number one seed, South Carolina.

