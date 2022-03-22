© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

Cruise lines paid "millions of dollars to the Cuban Government" for "impermissible travel"

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Nora Gámez Torres
Published March 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
carnical_cruise.jpg
Miami Herald

In a consequential ruling Monday night, a Miami federal judge said four major cruise lines with South Florida ties — Carnival, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and MSC Cruises — engaged in “prohibited tourism” and “trafficking activities” by carrying passengers to Cuba and profiting from the use of Havana port facilities confiscated by the Fidel Castro-led government, the first decision of its kind that could affect similar lawsuits.

“By using the Terminal and one of its piers in various ways, Carnival, MSC SA, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian committed trafficking acts,” U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom concluded.

According to court records, the companies earned at least $1.1 billion in revenue and paid $138 million to Cuban government entities.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

Nora Gámez Torres
See stories by Nora Gámez Torres
