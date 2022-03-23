Palm Beach County schools may hire 20 deputies

Deputies from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office could start working at some public schools soon if the School Board approves a newly proposed contract.

The plan calls for two sergeants and 20 deputies working every day at hours set by the School Board, and the contract would run through May 2023. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has already signed the document, and the School Board is scheduled to discuss it Wednesday. According to the contract, the purpose would be to “enhance school safety initiatives,” but neither the number of schools to get the extra help — nor their names — are included.

The school district would pay the Sheriff’s Office $100 per hour for each deputy and $136 per hour for each sergeant.

