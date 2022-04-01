© 2022 WLRN
News
Second Act
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, WLRN has brought you the stories of how South Florida's arts organizations had to change the way they connected with their audiences during shutdowns. Now that the curtain has gone up once again at so many local venues, our reporting series called Second Act will cover the possible lasting impacts of those changes.If you've got a story for us, please send an email to talktous@wlrnnews.org with the words "Second Act" in the subject line.

Portuguese dance troupe examines a long-forgotten piece of Jewish history

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Christine DiMattei
Published April 1, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT
Dance NOW Miami, Anusim companany. photographer Simon Soon.JPG
Simon Soon
/
Dance NOW! Miami dancers performing 'Anusim, What is Hidden is Never Lost'

Dança em Diálogos joins South Florida's Dance NOW! Miami for a piece inspired by the 15th Century forced conversion of Portuguese Jews

Last year, Dance NOW! Miami visited Portugal as part of a Sister City exchange between Miami Beach and the coastal Portuguese town of Cascais.

One of the fruits of that collaboration was a reworked version of “Anusim, What is Hidden is Never Lost” a work by DNM's co-founders, Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini.

It was inspired by the story of a 1497 decree in Portugal that forced all Jews to be baptized as “new Christians.”

The re-imagined version will now also be credited to choreographer Fernando Duarte, one of the founders of the Portuguese troupe Dança Em Diálogos. The company makes its Florida debut in the second program of DNM's season.
—————————————
Dance NOW! Miami and Dança Em Diálogos

Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
Miami Theater Center
9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores.
Tickets can be purchased at www.dancenowmiami.org/events/anusim

Wearing a mask inside the theater is required if you do not have proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination.

Christine DiMattei
