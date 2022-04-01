Portuguese dance troupe examines a long-forgotten piece of Jewish history

Last year, Dance NOW! Miami visited Portugal as part of a Sister City exchange between Miami Beach and the coastal Portuguese town of Cascais.

One of the fruits of that collaboration was a reworked version of “Anusim, What is Hidden is Never Lost” a work by DNM's co-founders, Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini.

It was inspired by the story of a 1497 decree in Portugal that forced all Jews to be baptized as “new Christians.”

The re-imagined version will now also be credited to choreographer Fernando Duarte, one of the founders of the Portuguese troupe Dança Em Diálogos. The company makes its Florida debut in the second program of DNM's season.

—————————————

Dance NOW! Miami and Dança Em Diálogos

Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.

Miami Theater Center

9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores.

Tickets can be purchased at www.dancenowmiami.org/events/anusim

Wearing a mask inside the theater is required if you do not have proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination.

