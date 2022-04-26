Dog virus appears to be fading in Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties

The number of dogs in Palm Beach County coming down with a respiratory virus new to the state is on the decline three months after its first local appearance, said county animal officials.

About 7% of the animals in Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control's custody have some sort of pneumovirus, according to Jan Steele, the program's director.

That represents a "downward slide" from about 17% of its animals that were affected by the virus at the start of March, Steele said. She said the latest numbers signal that "we're pretty much out of it."

"The disease in Miami-Dade and up here seems to be slowing down," Steele said after speaking with colleagues who work in animal care elsewhere in South Florida. "If it's slowing down in cases here in the shelter, that tells me it's slowing down in the county."

