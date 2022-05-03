Diplomat assigned to Dominican Republic embassy has been kidnapped in Haiti

A diplomat assigned to the Dominican Republic’s Port-au-Prince embassy is Haiti’s latest kidnapping victim, a senior Haitian government official has confirmed.

Carlos Guillén Tatis was traveling through a gang stronghold and site of ongoing violence by warring armed gangs on Friday when he was reportedly abducted while on his way to the Haitian-Dominican border.

Guillén Tatis works as an agricultural adviser in the Dominican embassy and is also reportedly a U.S. citizen. As of late Monday, his whereabouts remained unknown, said the source, confirming that the Haitian government was notified immediately about the missing diplomat and officials in both countries have been in touch since the weekend.

