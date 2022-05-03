© 2022 WLRN
US pediatricians' group moves to abandon race-based guidance

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 3, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT
In a new policy statement released Monday, May 2, 2022, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities.
AP
The American Academy of Pediatrics says it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities.

The influential group's pledge comes in a new policy statement released Monday.

The academy began a reexamination of its treatment recommendations before George Floyd’s death and intensified it after.

The policy's lead author says doctors are concerned that Black youngsters have been undertreated and overlooked by flawed practices.

The academy has begun a purge of outdated advice.

Other major doctor groups including the American Medical Association have also pledged to re-examine their own policies.

Click here to read more of this article from the Associated Press.

