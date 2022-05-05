© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
U.S. Border Patrol will increase expulsions of Cubans and Nicaraguans back to Mexico

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Nora Gámez Torres
Published May 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
A U.S. Border Patrol agent looks out over Tijuana, Mexico, next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
File photo: A U.S. Border Patrol agent looks out over Tijuana, Mexico, next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

U.S. immigration authorities will increase expulsions of Cubans and Nicaraguans arriving at the southern border back to Mexico under Title 42, a public health order that is set to expire on May 23.

The Washington Post and Associated Press on Wednesday reported a deal reached with Mexico on April 26 to increase the number of expulsions, citing unnamed U.S. and Mexican officials.

The Department of Homeland security did not reply to emails seeking comment. A Biden administration official familiar with the matter confirmed the arrangement to the Miami Herald.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

U.S.-Mexico borderU.S. Border PatrolTitle 42CubansNicaraguan refugeesDepartment Of Homeland Security
Nora Gámez Torres
See stories by Nora Gámez Torres
