U.S. Border Patrol will increase expulsions of Cubans and Nicaraguans back to Mexico

U.S. immigration authorities will increase expulsions of Cubans and Nicaraguans arriving at the southern border back to Mexico under Title 42, a public health order that is set to expire on May 23.

The Washington Post and Associated Press on Wednesday reported a deal reached with Mexico on April 26 to increase the number of expulsions, citing unnamed U.S. and Mexican officials.

The Department of Homeland security did not reply to emails seeking comment. A Biden administration official familiar with the matter confirmed the arrangement to the Miami Herald.

