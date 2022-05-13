Florida-based shelter will help rescue dogs in Ukraine

The displaced dogs of Ukraine — some roaming the streets wounded, hungry and scared — are about to get more help from the USA.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, based in Loxahatchee Groves in Palm Beach County, is setting up a shelter in Poland near the Ukraine border to help hundreds of dogs needing rescue in the war-torn country.

In the three months since Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 6 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and thousands have been killed. While many families have fled with their animals, the chaos has left an untold number of pets homeless.

