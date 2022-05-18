Charges unlikely in Rickenbacker wreck that killed 2 cyclists, cops say

The man who struck and killed two cyclists with his Jeep Sunday afternoon on the Rickenbacker Causeway was issued traffic tickets in the latest fatalities on the notoriously dangerous stretch of roadway, but any criminal charges appear unlikely, Miami police said on Monday.

Police said the driver, not yet identified, had passed a field sobriety test and that while the investigation was continuing, the accident occurred on a confusing section of the road.

“He wasn’t under the influence,” said Miami police spokesman Michael Vega. “It looks like this is just a terrible accident.”

