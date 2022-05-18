© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
News

Charges unlikely in Rickenbacker wreck that killed 2 cyclists, cops say

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Charles Rabin - Miami Herald
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz | Miami Herald
Published May 18, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Cyclists Accident Rickenbacker.jpeg
David Winker
/
Miami Herald
Two cyclists died after they were struck on the Rickenbacker Causeway near Biscayne Bay in the afternoon of Sunday, May 15, 2022. The accident temporarily shut down the only access to Key Biscayne.

The man who struck and killed two cyclists with his Jeep Sunday afternoon on the Rickenbacker Causeway was issued traffic tickets in the latest fatalities on the notoriously dangerous stretch of roadway, but any criminal charges appear unlikely, Miami police said on Monday.

Police said the driver, not yet identified, had passed a field sobriety test and that while the investigation was continuing, the accident occurred on a confusing section of the road.

“He wasn’t under the influence,” said Miami police spokesman Michael Vega. “It looks like this is just a terrible accident.”

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

News newsRickenbacker Causeway
Charles Rabin - Miami Herald
Omar Rodríguez Ortiz | Miami Herald