Large brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade 50% contained. Is there a threat to the area?

Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Thursday, but officials say no homes or businesses were threatened.

Firefighters responded to the fire — located to the east side of Southwest 127th Avenue, from Southwest 124th Street to the north and Southwest 128th Street to the south — shortly after 4 a.m., said David Rosenbaum, spokesman with the Florida Forest Service.

The area is known as the Tamiami Pinelands.

