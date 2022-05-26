© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Large brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade 50% contained. Is there a threat to the area?

WLRN 91.3 FM | By David Goodhue
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
firetruck00 CLO nabes ho.jpeg
Miami Herald File
/
Miami Herald
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service firefighters battled a large brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade County Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Firefighters battled a large brush fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Thursday, but officials say no homes or businesses were threatened.

Firefighters responded to the fire — located to the east side of Southwest 127th Avenue, from Southwest 124th Street to the north and Southwest 128th Street to the south — shortly after 4 a.m., said David Rosenbaum, spokesman with the Florida Forest Service.

The area is known as the Tamiami Pinelands.

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald.

Tags

News newsHomesteadLocal News
David Goodhue
See stories by David Goodhue