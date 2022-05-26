© 2022 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
With COVID surging, South Florida braces for ‘the busiest Memorial Day weekend ever’

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Daniel Chang
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT
MIA_Memorial_Weekend_MJO_9.jpeg
MATIAS J. OCNER MOCNER@MIAMIHERALD.COM
/
The Miami Herald
South Beach visitors walk down Ocean Drive near the Clevelander in Miami Beach during the start of Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Record numbers of visitors are expected in South Florida for Memorial Day weekend at the same time that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about rising COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions in the region — casting a pandemic cloud over what is typically a raucous start to the summer season. With concerts, an air and sea show, and countless parties planned throughout Miami and Fort Lauderdale this holiday weekend, public health experts say that few people are likely to hear or to heed the CDC’s recommendation to wear a well-fitting face mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. This story is a subscriber exclusive The CDC’s warnings come at a moment in the more than two-year-old pandemic when many Americans appear to be ignoring the signs of a resurgent virus in Florida and elsewhere.

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald.

