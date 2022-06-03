A new Latino media group is buying up — and shaking up — Spanish-language radio

Creating a beachhead in a broadcast market often dominated by conservative or right-wing programming, a newly formed, Latino-owned and bipartisan media group is announcing Friday it has purchased 18 major Spanish-language radio stations owned by the TelevisaUnivision network — including Miami's Radio Mambí.

WLRN has learned that the Latino Media Network, or LMN — headed by Stephanie Valencia, a Latino community outreach director for former President Barack Obama, and Democratic activist Jessica Morales Rocketto — has bought the stations for $60 million.

A Univision spokesperson did not immediately reply to WLRN's request for comment.

The AM and FM stations are located in 10 of the country's largest Latino markets, including Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston and Las Vegas.

LMN says it has secured financing from "leading Latino investors" as well as Lakestar Finance, an investment group associated with businessman-philanthropist George Soros.

Other prominent LMN investors and advisers include Hollywood actress Eva Longoria, former Florida Republican Party chair Al Cárdenas, former Miami-Dade College President Eduardo Padrón and radio entrepreneur Tom Castro.

The purchase comes amid years of accusations that Spanish-language radio, especially in Miami, has become one of the most prominent sources of right-wing disinformation in the U.S.

Democrats have long chafed at much of it, particularly in 2020 when talk show hosts at stations like Mambí labeled then-presidential candidate Joe Biden a "socialista" who would turn the U.S. into a left-wing dictatorship like Venezuela's.

But until now, Democrats and Latino liberals and moderates had focused their efforts and resources on monitoring Spanish-language radio outlets instead of trying to own stations themselves.

"As Latinos drive population growth in the United States...[and] with minority media on the decline, now is the time to be investing in more resources to create content for Latinos by Latinos," Valencia said in a statement.